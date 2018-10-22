Kanu’s disappearance, resurfacing prearranged by DSS – Uwazuruike

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Ndigbo have been advised to treat the touted disappearance and resurfacing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, as “a non-issue because it was carefully prearranged by the Department of State Security, DSS”.

The protagonist of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, stated this Monday, at a press conference in Owerri, to react to Kanu’s reappearance in Isreal and broadcast.

“Not many of his ardent followers truly know that Kanu is not sincerely working for the Independence of Biafra. His coming to Nigeria, his arrest, detention, trial, release on bail and his alleged disappearance and resurfacing, were all prearranged by the DSS”, Uwazuruike said.

It was the considered opinion of the MASSOB/BIM leader that if Mazi Kanu was sincere, he should have disclosed how he was spirited away from his Afara Ukwu country home, when the soldiers struck.

“How did he disappear from his country home? How did he survive the onslaught, even when he claimed that about 28 people were killed during the military operation in his home? How did he leave Nigeria and what document did he use to traverse all the nations before arriving Israel? We couldn’t have forgotten so soon that the DSS seized all his travel documents”, Chief Uwazuruike asked.

After giving a graphic account of the number of times he was arrested, detained and tried in court, Uwazuruike also reasoned that “a freedom fighter donates his life for the struggle he believes in.

“This is not the case with Nnamdi Kanu. Running away from the struggle means that he is a fake freedom fighter. This young man does not consult anybody and he has no adviser. Kanu erroneously believe that President Buhari can wake up any day and call for a referendum that is not even captured in the Constitution”, Uwazuruike said.

Continuing, the MASSOB/BIM boss recalled that “when Kanu was declared missing, I knew that it was a ruse”, stressing that “when Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State said that Kanu would resurface before the end of the year, he spoke from the point of knowledge and not speculation”.

Directing his mind to some of the directives issued by Kanu in his broadcast, Uwazuruike passionately appealed to Ndigbo to “completely disregard them”.

Answering a question, Uwazuruike said he was aware that the DSS conscripted Kanu to degrade MASSOB and it’s struggle

“Nnamdi Kanu is calling for effective boycott of elections, referendum and sit at home, which MASSOB/BIM abandoned long ago, because of its adverse effects on Ndigbo. These issues are not practicable and the young man does not and cannot have effective control over them”, Uwazuruike said.

While reiterating that Ndigbo disregard the directives, Chief Uwazuruike equally reasoned that “even if the people obey the order, the Nigerian Constitution empowers President Buhari to appoint anybody to run the affairs of any state, where elections were not held”.