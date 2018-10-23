Kaduna relaxes curfew as residents get 4-hour window to restock

The Kaduna State Government has eased off the 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis, giving residents between 1pm to 5pm “to restock on essentials.”

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, gave the statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan however said that the window did not include residents of Kabala West, Kabala Doki, Sabon-Tasha, Narayi and Maraban Rido where the 24-hour curfew still remains in place.

According to him, the decision was the outcome of the State Security Council meeting held on Tuesday.

He disclosed that the security council has also relaxed the curfew on Kasuwan Magani and Kujama situated about 50 kilometers from Kaduna, allowing movement between 6am and 5pm.

“The curfew in Kasuwan Magani and Kujama remains but will now be enforced from dusk to dawn – from 5pm in the evening to 6am in the morning, till further notice.

“The State Security Council determined that threats continue in Kabala West, Kabala Doki, Sabon-Tasha, Narayi and Maraban Rido within Kaduna metropolis where attacks on places of worship were either attempted overnight or contemplated.

“Therefore, the Security Council has decided that the 24-hour curfew should remain in these places, and will be vigorously enforced.

“Any individual that violates it will be arrested, and the security agencies directed to engage any hoodlum or unauthorized groups with appropriate force.

“For the rest of Kaduna metropolis, the Security Council has noted an improvement in the security situation, and therefore decided that a window be provided for residents to be able to restock on essentials.

“Therefore, the curfew in the rest of Kaduna Metropolis is relaxed from 1pm to 5pm today to enable all markets, shops and businesses to open and operate.

“Also Security agents will patrol and protect the markets to ensure safety and deal with any attempt by hoodlums to engage in criminal conduct.

“The 24-hour curfew in Kaduna Metropolis will be reimposed from 5pm today, and until further notice,” he stated.

Aruwan added that the security council regrets the inconvenience caused by the action to residents, but stressed that it was in line with the obligations on government to secure the lives and property of residents.

“Government will continue to monitor the situation, and make further announcements based on the guidance of the security agencies,” he said.(NAN)