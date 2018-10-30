Kadams, Modibbo Adama Varsity professor kidnapped

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—A lecturer with the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, Professor Allan Kadams, was in the early hours of yesterday abducted from his home in the Bajambure Federal Housing Estate close to the university.

A family source said seven unmasked men forced their ways into the residence of the professor at about 2a.m. and forcefully bundled him into a waiting vehicle, before zooming off to an unknown destination.

The source added that as at the time of the incident, the Professor who is with the Department of Agriculture, Crops Production Unit, was bundled away unharmed.

The kidnap was confirmed by Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Othman, who told newsmen that a crack team of detectives has been raised to trace the kidnapped professor.

The Registrar of Modibbo Adamawa University of Technology, Hajiya Halima Mohammed, also confirmed the kidnap.

The Registrar disclosed that the kidnap of the professor brings to two the number of professors from the institution abducted within two weeks.

Hajiya Halima stated that another Professor, Ibrahim Adamu, was kidnapped from his Girei residence in the same circumstances.