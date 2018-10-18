Justice Ukeje’s new book for launch Oct 23

By Henry Ojelu

A new book titled Intrinsic and Extrinsic Aid to the Interpretation of the Constitution, Statutes and Private Documents, written by former Chief Judge, Federal High Court, Abuja, Justice Rose Ukeje will be launched on October 23, 2018 in Abuja.

The 225 pages book is a painstaking attempt to make more comprehensive, the methods of interpretation of words used in the constitution, statutes, legal and other private documents.

The book also seeks to interprete particular and salient provisions of the constitution and statutes using some prominent judicial authorities, case laws and statutory provisions.