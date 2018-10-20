Juremi Foundation empowers physically challenged with wheel chairs and clutches

As an advocate for the rights of underprivileged persons living with disabilities, Juremi foundation has carried out an outreach program aimed at giving out mobility aids to the physically challenged in the society.

The distribution of wheelchairs and clutches to the less privileged person within Abuja metropolis held on the 21st of July, 2018 at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, the federal capital was a great succour to the recipients. The beneficiaries of the outreach expressed their deep gratitude to the foundation as they were overwhelmed with joy to receive required aid which they never had access to due to financial situations.

Juremi Foundation in their reach out gesture is acutely aware of how many people in the society that needed such help and has vowed to reach out for more to make the society a better place for all. In their kind hearted initiative, they consider these individuals to be childlike, helpless, hopeless, non functioning and non contributing members of the society and see need to help their situation.

Speaking after handing over the items to the recipients, the founder and chief executive of Juremi Foundation, Amen Amarachi Rocha’s said; “People often take the ability to move for granted, forgetting that with a disability; even the smallest step can prevent an individual living with disability from accessing all parts of his/her life. Being mobile enhances a person’s ability to learn, interact with others, earn a living and participate in the community.

“However, caring for persons with disability can sometimes be made easier with the use of certain aids, equipments and/or adaptations. For some persons, having the right equipments can also enhance their ability to become more independent, help ease the process of transition, and day to day living is also made easier.

With the provision of some of these equipments such as crutches, wheelchairs, special beds, hearing aids among others, we bring succour to their life. “Individuals from lower socio-economic group living with disabilities have no resources whatsoever to purchase these equipments to help them, though some are skilled enough to make something for themselves. Juremi foundation, works towards providing these necessary daily requirements aimed at the making day to day living more convenient and fulfilled.”