Jos Killings: Ondo evacuate its students in UNIJOS

By Dayo Johnson Akure

NO fewer than 100 indigenes of Ondo State studying at the University of Jos in Plateau State including two visually impaired have been evacuated from their troubled tertiary institution by the state government.

Students of the institution who are indigenes had sent a distress call to the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu following the unrest in Jos metropolis.

The called followed the killing of some students in the institution hostel.

Deputy governor of the state Agboola Ajayi while receiving the students expressed appreciation to God for sparing their lives, thereby averting what could have been a major calamity for the state.

Ajayi, who described the Akeredolu-led government as a responsive one, thanked the students’ leader for alerting the government on the development early enough which led to the timely rescue mission.

He assured them that the government would continue to prioritize the safety of the citizens, irrespective of their religious and political creeds.

President of the National Association of Ondo State (NAOSS), UNIJOS Chapter, Comrade Olakunle Ojumu, said the students would ever remain grateful to the state government for evacuating them from the troulbed environment.

Olakunle said “I made a distress call to the state government following the sudden outbreak of the ongoing killing in Jos and the government acted promptly by sending five buses, which contained 16 students each and other logistics to rescue the trapped students”