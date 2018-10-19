JAMB urged to site computer base in Warri North

By Emma Amaize

KOKO—CHAIRMAN of Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Aduge Okorodudu, has appealed to the Federal Government and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to create a Computer Base Center, CBC, in Koko, to enable students from riverine parts of the state access the facility with less difficulties.

Okorodudu made the appeal in Koko when he played host to students of secondary schools in the area.

His words: “Students from Warri North are traveling to other places to sit for JAMB examination because the local government does not have a CBC. This is sad and unacceptable.

“Our local government is peculiar and we should be given special attention because of the strategic location and its riverine nature, which in most cases make it difficult for students to get to their centre on time.’’

Okorodudu assured JAMB of adequate land to build a CBC in the area.