Iwobi targets 11th straight win in all competitions

Alex Iwobi has revealed that he is chasing an eleventh straight win in all competitions with Arsenal ahead of tonight’s Europa League match with Sporting CP at Estádio José Alvalade (Lisboa).

Since Unai Emery’s side lost their first two games in the Premier League, they have won the next ten fixtures, with Iwobi taking part in eight of the games, missing the matches against Cardiff City and Newcastle United only because of illness.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 3-1 win vs Leicester City, Iwobi told arsenal.com : ‘’It’s good, let’s try and make it 11. That’s what we want to do, and I’m sure the fans do too.

‘’We can’t just dwell on it, let’s keep on going and better ourselves.’’

Although it was an unpopular decision, Iwobi picked up the official Man of the Match accolade ahead of Mesut Ozil in the Gunners’ 3-1 win against Leicester City.