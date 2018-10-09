Iwobi is our Messi — Arsenal fans

Alex Iwobi was exciting for Arsenal in the 5-1 bashing of London rivals Fulham, but as the Nigerian is soaring so are some Gunners fans on a new high; comparing his impact to Lionel Messi’s.

As per @Layth [Mail Sport], Arsenal head coach Unai Emery deserves huge credit for the turnaround in the form of Alex Iwobi.

I remember covering him play well at Barcelona v Arsenal in 2016 then scoring at Everton 72 hours later. A talent who lost his way badly. Amazing what a tougher training regime can do.

“Iwobi, sparked and shone for the Gunners contributing to Alexander Lacazette’s first goal, before going on a nutmeg, feint and slalom business; like he did against Qarabag in the Europa League.

Messi… Sorry Iwobi, who played only 67 minutes on Sunday, continued his fantastic progress under new Boss, Unai Emery and some fans think – rather than his uncle Okocha – the Nigerian youngster could be on course to finding his inner Lionel.

Another tweet accompanied with a video of the winger’s contribution to Arsenal’s first goal read:Ïwobi’s decision making this season has been top notch. He doesn’t hold to the ball unnecessarily. Drives the team forward and passes at the right time to the right player.