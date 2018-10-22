I’ve no regrets endorsing Atiku — Sheikh Gumi

Popular Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he had no regrets playing a role to reconcile former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and his ex-vice, Atiku Abubakar, noting that those complaining on social media were agents of government.

The cleric also said he had the rights to endorse any candidate for the 2019 elections, while describing Obasanjo as a leader worthy of emulation.

Speaking in an interview with online portal, The cable, Gumi said: “First of all, the negative reactions that greeted our visit to the presidential library, Abeokuta, came mostly from the social media that is infested with agents of government where an individual can employ diverse identities based on ethnicity, region, religion, etc, pretending to be sometime, one hundred people. But don’t worry as there is no case.

“It is only malicious politicians who want to make capital out of a very good deed, otherwise we do separate even animals when we see them fighting. It is a natural instinct in us to make peace as humans.

“When I was told that there was going to be a peace accord, I did not wait for a moment to contemplate about the political consequences and I still don’t care. Any man of peace is my man and I will support him whoever he or she is. So, I don’t see anything controversial about our visit to Abeokuta

“I was called that there was going to be peace and reconciliation between two great men who are leaders of this country because once a leader, you remain a leader. They were at war and decided that they should reconcile and forgive each other.”