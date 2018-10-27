Breaking News
It’s now so bad for ‘lootocratic’ supporters they are fighting back with fake reports – Keyamo

The Spokesperson for Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said that it’s now so bad for lootocratic supporters that when they were producing U.S and Nigerian Senate reports indicating how they used slush funds to establish ‘big businesses’, they’re fighting back with fake Twitter Committee Reports. It’s a pitiable mismatch. Let’s spare a thought for them.

Keyamo who made this known on his Twitter handle also called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters to halt attempt to pick personal quarrels so as not to give breathing space to ‘lootocratic’ principal.

