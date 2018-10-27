It’s now so bad for ‘lootocratic’ supporters they are fighting back with fake reports – Keyamo

The Spokesperson for Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said that it’s now so bad for lootocratic supporters that when they were producing U.S and Nigerian Senate reports indicating how they used slush funds to establish ‘big businesses’, they’re fighting back with fake Twitter Committee Reports. It’s a pitiable mismatch. Let’s spare a thought for them.



Keyamo who made this known on his Twitter handle also called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters to halt attempt to pick personal quarrels so as not to give breathing space to ‘lootocratic’ principal.

Dear PMB supporters, we are doing well! Let’s keep going. They’ll attempt to pick personal quarrels to distract us and give some breathing space to their lootocratic principal. It’s an outdated war tactics. Let’s quarrel after Feb, 2019. For now, we must keep our eyes on the ball — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 27, 2018

It’s now so bad for lootocratic supporters that when we’re producing U.S & Nigerian Senate reports indicating how they used slush funds to establish ‘big businesses’, they’re fighting back with fake Twitter Committee Reports. It’s a pitiable mismatch. Let’s spare a thought 4 them — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 27, 2018

My support for PMB/PYO is not because they’re infallible, but that the leading opposition candidates seeking to replace them don’t have noble intentions given their antecedents. I am involved to contribute my little quota to prevent these characters from sneaking back to power — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 27, 2018