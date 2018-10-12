It won’t take me six months to name my cabinet, Atiku boasts

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Friday promised to name his cabinet before six months, unlike President Muhammadu Buhari that took months to name his.

He disclosed this through his official facebook handle @Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, Peter Obi should be steadfast in restructuring Nigeria–Afenifere

His statement reads:

If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again.