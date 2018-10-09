It is my dream to play for Madrid – Hazard

EDEN Hazard says he is torn between signing a new contract at Chelsea and a move to Real Madrid.



Hazard will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this season, but insists he does not want to go down the same route as Thibaut Courtois, who fell out with Chelsea as he pushed through a move to Real Madrid this summer.

“I don’t want that. I want what’s good for me, but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything. “I don’t want to say: ‘Yes, I am signing a new contract’ and then in the end I don’t end up signing. So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go.

“Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January.. Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today.

“It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon. I think so.”