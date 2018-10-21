Is every marriage ordained by God?

By Olu George

A true marriage is the joining together by God of a man and a woman to become one flesh -MATTHEW 19:6. And any man, that is so joined together, to a wife is commanded by God to leave father and mother, and cleave to his wife.

The wife is also commanded to forget her own people, and her father’s house- PSALM 45:10. This means that parental interference in God’s ordained marriages, is unbiblical.

The first marriage, ordained by God took place in the Garden of Eden, when God created a woman out of Adam’s rib and brought the woman to Adam, and both of them became one flesh-GENESIS 2:22-23. Therefore, the plan of God for man is one man, one wife. The other marriage in the bible, ordained by God, was the one between Rebecca and Isaac-GENESIS 24:50-51.

Fresh trouble looms as Davido threatens legal action over 3rd babymama allegation

The purpose of marriage, for all believers in Christ, amongst other things, to avoid fornication-1CORINTHIANS 7:2. For all believers in Christ are warned to flee fornication-1 CORINTHIANS 6:18. Marriage that is ordained by God, must therefore, be honourable, and the bed must not be defiled, otherwise such believers in Christ, who defile the bed, especially before marriage, shall come under God’s judgment, even long after the marriage-Hebrews 13:4.

Most marriages, today, are experiencing “storms” either because of this judgment of God or because of the anger of God upon that marriage, that was not ordained by Him, even though they were joined together in the church, by clergymen. For example, the anger of God was upon Ahab, king of Israel, because he took to wife Jezebel, a whore and a witch-2 KINGS 9:22, who stirred him up to work wickedness in the sight of the LORD-1 KINGS 16:31; 1 KINGS 21:25.

As it is in the world today, so it is in a true church, where there are both the good seed and the tares. The good seed are the children of the kingdom, while the tares are the children of the wicked one, the devil-MATTHEW 13:38. These children of the kingdom are warned by the Spirit of God, in EPHESIANS 6:11, to put on the whole armour of God, that they may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. The most dangerous of all these wiles of the devil, is to get the children of the kingdom into an unholy alliance, especially in marriage, to his own children.

Stop speaking evil of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari urges Nigerians

That is why it is important for every genuine servant of God to have the gift of the Spirit to discern these children of the wicked one in the congregation, so that, that servant of God will not in ignorance, join the child of God, in marriage to any one of these children of the devil, because they are harlots or whores in the spirit, and they will always hunt for the precious souls of children of God, to kill them spiritually, and to bring them to a piece of bread- PROVERBS 6:26. That was why God commanded the children of Israel, in DEUTERONOMY 7:3-4, and I quote, “Neither shalt thou make marriages with them: For they will turn away thy son from following me, that they may serve other gods; so will the anger of the Lord be kindled against you and destroy thee suddenly.”

And the “gods” of this present world, are the lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life, which are not of God. These children of the wicked one are of their father, the devil and the lusts of their father they will do-JOHN 8:44a. They will eventually turn the hearts of the children of God, who, in ignorance are joined together to them in marriage, from following the Truth, unto their own lusts, which are the lusts of their father, the devil, leading them astray, into eternal destruction, in hell.

He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches, thus saith the LORD.

Olu George is of Christian Gospel Church (The Truth Centre), Benin.

07052061135, 09030731406.

cgc.com.ng@gmail.com.