IS editing Nigerian scientist emerges fellow of American Physical Society 2018

Abuja – Prof. Adekunle Adeyeye, a Nigerian scientist based in the USA, has emerged the only African scientist of the American Physical Society (APS) fellows of 2018 for his contributions to the Physics enterprise.



This is contained in the official website of the APS on Monday.

APS is a non-profit membership organization working to advance the knowledge of physics through its outstanding research journals, outreach, advocacy, international activities, among other mandates.

APS represents over 55,000 members who include physicists in the academia, national laboratories and industries in the U.S. as well as across the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyeye was nominated alongside other 153 scientists around the world.

Speaking with NAN, Adeyeye called the government to spear-head the responsibility of building an enabling environment for the growth of the science and technology sector in Nigeria.

Adeyeye, who is a lecturer at the National University of Singapore, USA, said creating an enabling environment for the growth of the sector would encourage scientists in the diaspora to come home and invest their knowledge.

“For the science sector to grow and scientists in the diaspora to return to Nigeria, we need visionary leaders and enabling environment that is conducive for innovation.

“The science and technology area needs investment in infrastructure and funding,” Adeyeye said.

He, however, said that his fellowship membership was an honour and equally confers credibility on Nigeria at the international community of scientists. (NAN)