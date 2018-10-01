Inuwa Yahaya picks APC gov’ship ticket in Gombe

Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya has been declared the winner of All Progressives Congress (APC) Gombe State Governorship primary election after scoring the highest votes.

Declaring the results of the primary election on Monday in Gombe, the Chairman of Electoral Committee, Alhaji Habu Baworo, said Inuwa defeated eight other aspirants by polling 859 votes.

He said Alhaji Mohammed Barde came second in the election by scoring 463 votes, adding that Alhaji Faruk Bamusa was in third position with 139 vote, while former Minister of Transport, Abdullahi Idris, had 68 votes and Muhammadu Kwairaga scored 54 votes.

He said other candidates were Malam Abubakar Mu’azu, 49 votes; Malam Dasuki Jalo, 28 votes; Malam Kamisu Mailantarki, nine votes and Aliyu Haidar, five votes.

Addressing the party supporters after the election, Yahaya thanked the delegates and other stakeholders and solicited the support the other contestants toward the victory of party in 2019 governorship elections in the state.

He also lauded the peaceful and successful conduct of the primary election resulting in his emergence. (NAN)