Int’l Peace Day : NGO makes case for peace education

The Co-Founder and Project Lead of Galaxy4Peace, Precious Ajunwa, has called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to invest more in peace education, which she said is a major panacea for violence among youths in the country.

Ajunwa said this at the fifth edition of the annual Sweat4Peace organised in commemoration of the International Day of Peace in Lagos, which had over 500 participants from Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan.

Ajunwa said: “In these times when hate crimes are on the increase, we must continuously invest and teach children the values of love, peace, forgiveness, empathy, tolerance and non-violence at all times.

“It is such ideals that Galaxy4Peace represent, hence our resolve to follow the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and build a world where peace, unity and love prevails.”

Also speaking, Sweat4Peace Team Lead, Abuja, Adebote Oluwa-seyifunmi, challenged youths to become ambassadors of peace within their community, adding “with the 2019 general election around the corner, this is the most important time for young people to uphold peace.”

While addressing Port Harcourt participants, Maureen Aliko said: “As humans divided by a thousand and one things, achieving inner peace is crucial in reaching an outward peace.”

The event also included Peace Day School Tour of six different schools across Nigeria, and a peace meal dinner hangout for young people.

The cohort of over 300 children reached, aged between eight and 17 years, were also taught Sustainable Development Goal 16—Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.