Insecurity: Obaseki seeks traditional rulers’ support

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged traditional rulers in the country not to relent in supporting governments’ fight against insecurity as there is a need for a collective effort to tackle the menace.

Obaseki made the submission during the courtesy visit by members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria led by the Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, Dr. Edmund Daukoru, at Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to Obaseki, “the support of traditional rulers is needed as the nation seeks lasting solution to address security challenges that have been a source of concern to everybody.”

The governor linked the high level of insecurity in the country to socio-economic dislocation and failure to plan appropriately.

He urged government at all levels to rise to the challenge to win the war against insecurity in the country.

In his address, the Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, Dr Edmund Daukoru, expressed displeasure over the security situation in the country, adding that the traditional rulers are meeting in Edo State to come up with solutions to address the menace. He said a communique would be issued at the end of the meeting.