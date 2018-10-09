IMO: Tension mounts in APGA over consensus candidate

By Chinonso Alozie

THE inability to agree on a consensus candidate is tearing the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, apart.

After failing to produce a candidate at its governorship primary in Owerri, leaders of the party met on the consensus option on Sunday.

A close source privy to the development told Vanguard that. “The meeting for who will become a consensus candidate had started on Sunday, our reason is that since the party cannot elect a candidate through primaries then we have to come together and agree on a consensus candidate.”

Some of the governorship aspirants angling to emerge as the consensus candidate include immediate past governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, Frank Nneji, Bright Nwanne, Steve Nwoga, and Sam Amadi.

Others are Charles Onyeagbako, Ziggy Azike, Uche Onyegucha, Ike Ibeh, Nick OparaNdudu, Chike Nsofor, Philip Ibekwe and Obi Njoku.”

In support of the planned consensus candidate, one of the governorship contestants under the platform of APGA, Sam Amadi, who spoke on behalf of the coalition of other aspirants said: “The election did not hold because there was no accreditation. Let me also tell you that, anybody claiming that the primary held is lying.

“This is also to tell you that, no aspirant has stepped down for anybody. If you are told that somebody has stepped down it is not true.

“We Ndigbo must protect democracy. We have come out here to say no to illegality. We are saying no to what happened on 6th October that some people call governorship primary. That is called botched primaries. We have a letter to the National body to address this situation.

“The plot to impose a candidate must be resisted. We have resolved to present a consensus candidate. We will come out with our position and let the public know our stand.”