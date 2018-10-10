Imo APGA guber aspirants dump party

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—OVER 13 governorship aspirants under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, have started defecting to other political parties.

Vanguard learnt yesterday that the new dimension followed the reported declaration of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

This happened at a point the other governorship aspirants were at the concluding part of taking a stand on a consensus candidate after the primaries failed.

The aspirants included immediate past governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim; Frank Nneji, Bright Nwanne, Steve Nwoga, Sam Amadi and Okey Ezeh.

Others are Charles Onyeagbako, Zik Azike, Uche Onyeagucha, Ike Ibeh, Nick Opara Ndudi, Chike Nsofor, Philip Ibekwe,Obi Njoku and Stanley Amuchie.

Vanguard was told that Mr Daniel Kanu was in support of Araraume’s candidature.

As a result of the development, one of the governorship aspirants, immediate past governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, is said to have settled for Accord Party to pursue his governorship ambition.

At the time of filling this report, some are joining Ohakim while others have initiated negotiation to pitch tent with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Social Democratic Party, SDP..

Before the declaration of Araraume’s candidature, the venue of the primaries was initially at Aladimma mall, but on the day Araraume was pronounced winner by a Returning Officer, Mrs. Eberechukwu Ejikeme, it took place at Kanu Nwankwo sport stadium in Owerri.

On the day Araraume got the ticket, the committee was said to have arrived Owerri at about 9pm but scores of contestants claimed that they were not informed.

Recall, the game to outwit each other in the primaries started on the 6th of October, and followed with protests. While on the 8th Araraume beat others to the game.

Some believed that Araraume, who joined APGA, about three weeks to the primaries, had a good relationship with the National Working Committee, NWC, to have clinched the ticket.

Peeved by the outcome of the primaries, Sam Amadi, said: “The plot to impose candidate must be resisted. We have resolved to present a consensus candidate. We will come out with our position and let the public know our stand.”

Also Okey Ezeh, “No election took place he only declared himself winner of the primary with the support of his supporters, thugs and militants at the sports centre in Owerri.”