Imo APGA gov aspirants protest in Owerri over Araraume

…passes vote-of-no-confidence on NWC

…launches n-APGA

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE governorship aspirants of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, yesterday protested in Owerri, after which they also passed a vote of no confidence on the the national chairman of the party, Victor Oye.

The aspirants numbering over 10 protested from Wethedral road, towards Government House roundabout and through Mbari streets back to Immaculate Hotel in Owerri.

This is coming days after they rejected the announcement of Senator Araraume as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

They also recommended the sack of the state chairman of APGA, Peter Ezeobi.

Among the aspirants who joined in the protest were immmediate past governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, Uche Onyeagucha, Ike Ibeh, Sam Amadi and Bright Nwanne.

Also in the protest were Stanley Amuchie, Nick OparaNdudu, Frank Nneji, Ziggy Azike, Charles Onyeagbako, Philip Ibekwe, Okey Ezeh, Chike Nsofor, Steve Nwoga, Bright Nwanne and Humphrey Anumudu.

According to their spokesperson Mr. Sam Amadi, “We all can recall that on many occasions, the national chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, the chairman of Board of Trustees and national leader of the party, Governor Willie Obiano; the various state chairmen and members of the National Working Committee, and State Working Committee, assured us that the leadership of the party was prepared to conduct transparent and credible primaries.

“APGA leadership has committed theft and betrayal of historic proportion. The leadership pretended that it was prepared to become an alternative platform for our people who are seeking refuge in a sanitized platform built on integrity and excellence.

“We have resolved and expressed lack of confidence on APGA executive. We have resolved and expressed lack of confidence on Willie Obiano who is the national leader of the party and NWC.

“We have resolved that the state party chairman must go and the national chairman must go. As a result of this ugly development, we hereby establish a new platform, now to be known as n-APGA.”

“And all the monies that they have collected from us must be refunded or they will be handed over to the EFCC.”

He further said: “We have called this meeting to also provide and opportunity for Nigerians and Ndi Igbo in particular to take note. We have called this meeting to let Nigerians know despite representations and demand for the party to do the right things.”