I’m under pressure to dump APC — Yari

—-Insists primaries held in Zamfara

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The dust raised by the just concluded primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has refused settle as the Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, Friday stated that he was under intensive pressure to dump the party with his supporters.

Yari, who is the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors after the Friday juma’at service at the State House Mosque, Abuja, and handed over to the President the results of the primaries he conducted.

The Zamfara State Governor who was initially reluctant to talk to State House correspondents that waited to know the outcome of his meeting with the President, later said that his supporters were aggrieved over the turn out events following the party leadership’s refusal to acknowledge the primaries conducted last week in the state.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had in fact, barred the party from fielding any candidates for the 2019 poll in Zamfara for not conducting primary elections.

The Governor said the development had caused frustration among his supporters even as he warned the national leadership of the party not to present any list that did not emanate from the primaries conducted before the expiration of the deadline for the primaries.

But he also promised that despite the pressure from his people to dump the APC, he will remain with the party and fight against any injustice.

Flanked by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Yari who reacted to his purported romance with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on social media said, “I don’t know whether that is a joke or otherwise.

“But for me, if you check my history since 1998, APP, and 2002 when Buhari joined ANPP, and 2015 APC, no time that I shifted from one party to another. That is not in my culture. So, the issue of leaving the party is not true.

“But some other people are sending rumour through the social media. I have seen my picture with the PDP and other parties. Yes, I cannot deny pressure from the people that we should leave APC but what I told them is that what we are looking for is just justice.

“We conducted electon and we want to see what the result is going to look. But I think for any body to come under the national secretariat and say he is going to nominate a candidate, I think, it is a very huge joke.”