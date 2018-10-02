I’m prepared for Kwara gov polls, says Adedoyin

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Prince Ayorinde Adedoyin, son of billionaire business mogul, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, who is the governorship candidate of Accord Party in Kwara State, has expressed his determination to defeat any political structure in the state and others to win the forthcoming polls.

Recall that his elder sister, Princess Funke Adedoyin, member of House or Representatives and former minister died last Friday, after battling cancer.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Agbamu, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Adedoyin said the yearnings of the longsuffering people of Kwara State compelled him to join politics, stressing that nothing much can be done to help the masses without a government structure.

He further noted that his choice of Accord Party, which he stressed had thrown his political opponents into confusion, was perfect, being the only party structure that had not been tainted by the old politicians that have refused to help the masses in the state over the years.