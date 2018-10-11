I’m barren, says 22-yr-old woman that stole relative’s 5-month-old baby

By Evelyn Usman

A 22-year-old woman, Suliat Badmus, has been arrested for allegedly stealing her relative’s five- month-old baby, 24 hours after she moved into the family’s abode in Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos, because she is barren.

The suspect, Suliat Badmus, as gathered, was apprehended in Sabo area of Ikorodu, eight days later with the baby whom she told inquisitive residents was hers.

Badmus, as gathered, moved into her female relative’s apartment located on 1, Adeyiga Street, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, on September 26, after convincing the family that she had accommodation problem.

Next day, after her relative, Shukurat Opeoluwadu, went to hawk local medicine popularly known as Agbo, leaving her baby in the care of a 50-year-old woman, Oluwakemi Amosun, Badmus, bolted with the baby.

Apprehension set in after an endless wait for her return, consequent upon which the Police were alerted.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, who explained how the fleeing suspect was arrested and the stolen child rescued, said: “Based on the complaint, I activated the Anti-Kidnapping organ of the command to go after the suspect and rescue the baby.

“Eventually, the suspect, Suliyat Badmus, was arrested on October 7 at Sabo area of Ikorodu. The baby was rescued from her and has been reunited with her parents.”

Suspect’s story

During interrogation, the suspect said she never had any intention to sell the baby, but that she wanted to keep her.

Asked why, she disclosed that medical examination showed she was infertile.

Her words: “I actually took the baby, not with the intention to sell her but to nurse her as mine. I have a disease that affected my womb. I am married and desperately needed a baby I will call mine.”

The suspect and all persons involved, according to Edgal, will be prosecuted.