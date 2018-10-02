I’ll tackle youth unemployment, erosion – Reps aspirant

ABUJA—AHEAD of the 2019 general election, a House of Representatives aspirant for Idemili North and South on the platform of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Anambra State chapter, Uchenna Okonkwo, has promised to tackle youth unemployment and erosion challenges if elected.

Okonkwo gave the assurance after picking his interest of expression and nomination forms from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, where he said young Nigerians have been neglected by various administrations and are suffering from depletion of the mind.

According to him, “I joined the race due to the concern and passion I have for the people of Idemili North and South of Anambra State. I see depletion of our collective resources and depletion in the minds of the young people.

“The youths have been neglected over the years; they have been used and dumped. If elected into the House of Representatives, I am going to be working on policies that will enable youth empowerment.”

On winning the election, he said: “I will say my chances are good and I believe in God and the people. Even as a young person, I have all it takes to win and represent my good people.”

While tasking the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on credible elections, Okonkwo also encouraged youths to come into politics and contest elective positions.