I’ll return Imo to PDP —Tambuwal

OWERRI—A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday boasted that he would return Imo State to the PDP in the 2019 general elections.

Governor of Sokoto State, Tambuwal spoke at the PDP State Secretariat in Owerri, during a meeting with delegates and stakeholders of the party ahead of the presidential primaries.

This is as the state governorship candidate of the PDP, Emeka Ihedioha, said Tambuwal would get 80 per cent support of the delegates from Imo State, at the forthcoming Port-Harcourt convention.

The presidential aspirant said that one his reasons for vieing for the presidency, was to rescue the country’s economy.

According to him, “Imo State is my home and I know that here is my home anytime and I will deliver Imo to PDP.

“Our country is passing through difficult times. By the assessment of an international organization, we have no business to be poor. We don’t have the right person in the position of authority.

“That is why our economy is nose diving. We don’t have a government that understands what we have. We need a leadership that understands how things work. We need that leadership that can move Nigeria in the 21st century.

“It is only a leadeship that does not understand the suffering of the people that shuts out important issues. All of us know the stand of this current government on the issue of restructuring.

“If you elect Emeka Ihedioha as the next governor of Imo State, the people of Imo will not regret it. Imo state will be carried along. There will be eruptions and the dynamics will change. Every Nigerian will be carried along. There will be no discrimination.”

Imo to give Tambuwal 80% vote, says Ihedioha

Speaking, Ihedioha said: “I want to thank you people for the resounding choice you gave to me as the candidate of PDP in Imo 2019 gubernatorial election.

“More than 80 per cent of the delegates in Imo State said they will support the candidature of Aminu Tambuwal.

“If you vote Tambuwal at the convention, he will get the other votes in the North. Tambuwal understands the problems of this country and he will get the job done. He has transversed the nooks and crannies of this country.”

In his remark, the Imo state chairman of PDP, Charles Ezekwem, said: “Tambuwal for me is a man that has demostrated his leadership qualities. He has what it takes to be in that position as president of Nigeria, but one other thing we are requesting is for him to consider the issue of restructuring as a priority.”