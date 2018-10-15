Ikpeazu visits Osisioma pipeline explosion site

…calls for inquiry, pays hospital bills

UMUAHIA—ABIA State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has visited Umuaduru and Umuimo villages in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area after the pipeline explosion that killed scores of people.

According to a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, the Governor directed the Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Hon. Chizurum Kanu to immediately inaugurate a Commission of Inquiry to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the pipeline explosion that affected two communities and led to loss of lives.

Ease of doing business yielding positive results in Kaduna, says Deputy Gov

He also directed the Commissioner for Heath, Dr John Ahukannah and Chairman of Osisioma LGA, Chief Ihenyinna Mgbeahuru, to visit the surviving victims of the explosion at the various hospitals and ensure that government provides them with adequate medicare as well as pay their medical bills.

The Governor who visited the affected communities, yesterday, described the incident as disheartening and unfortunate. He commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the pipeline explosion and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.