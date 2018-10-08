Ikhide wins ADP primary election in Edo North

Former aide to ex-governor of Edo State, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, Erasmus Ikhide, has emerged winner of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, primary election for Edo North senatorial seat conducted weekend in Benin City.

Ikhide, who was unanimously endorsed by the party having satisfied the electoral obligations to contest the election within the ambience of ADP, will slug it out with the incumbent senatorial candidate of the ruling party, APC, Senator Francis Alemiekhena (of APC) and Abubakar Momoh (of PDP) for Edo North Senatorial seat.

Addressing journalists shortly after his emergence, Ikhide challenged Senator Alemiekhena and Mr Momoh to a debate on salient issues affecting the area.