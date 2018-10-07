Breaking News
Ijaw group drums up support for Okowa

On 9:32 pm

By Jimitota Onoyume
WARRI—A group,  Warri South West  Political Alliance, WSWPA, has  enjoined  Deltans to vote for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa  and his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, saying that the government  had taken the state to a greater height in his  first term.

A statement by Chairman of the group, Mr Solomon Eyione and Secretary-General, Mr Prince Bebenimibo, also lauded Governor Okowa for extending the tenure of the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC.

It commended the member representing Ijaw on the board, Mr Favour Izoukumor, for bringing development to Ijaw areas,  hailing him for his women empowerment programme.

“So far, Chief  Favour Izoukumor has completed and commissioned several projects in various communities of Ijaw. Among them they are the sand filling and reclamation of Ijansa Community (completed), Warri South-West, construction of jetty, Naifor , Construction of landing jetty, Enebogbene, construction of landing jetty, Ajuju community,  construction of shore wall protection, Salvation City, construction of  four unit bedroom bungalow, Okerenkoko.

“Construction of footbridge and walkaway, Polobubor community, construction of walkway, Opuama, construction of major road, Benikrukru and construction of hostel, Kokodiagbene community.”

 

 


