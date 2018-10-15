Ighalo understands with booing fans

By Jacob Ajom, Uyo

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo has said fans were overtaken by passion when he failed to score at the World Cup in Russia, while pledging to always give his best in a Super Eagles shirt.

“The fans love football, they are passionate about the Super Eagles and so sometimes you don’t blame them when they are angry,” Ighalo said in a radio interview.

“As a striker they wanted me to score goals at the World Cup, but unfortunately it was not so.

It will be difficult to replace Ronaldo, says Juve sporting director

“Some of the fans took the criticisms to another level, which was bad, but I can understand them because I am a professional and so whatever comes with that, you have to go with it.

“I thank the fans who believed in me even after the World Cup, and those who didn’t believe in me, I still thank them because they were supporting the Super Eagles.”