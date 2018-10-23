Igbo leaders not against my nomination — Peter Obi

ABAKALIKI—FORMER Governor of Anambra State and the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi yesterday stated that Igbo leaders including South East Governors never disagreed on his nomination as VP candidate but disagreed with the process that led to his emergence.

Obi who visited Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State at the government house, Abakaliki noted that he was in Ebonyi to familiarise with the state and also intimate them about his nomination as the vice Presidential candidate of PDP in the forth coming general election.

Obi said he also came to solicit the support of the Governor of Ebonyi State towards the coming election and commended the governor for his developmental strides since he assumed office.

“Umahi is our leader, he is a man of impeccable character, he was at the centre of the storm but

I want to tell the people that Umahi and Igbo leaders were misrepresented badly. Igbo leaders never disagreed with my nomination as VP candidate but disagred with the process but I am here to solicit for your support “

Responding, Governor Umahi commended the former governor for his humility and described him as an asset to the country and the PDP.

He said the state is completely with Peter Obi and Atiku ticket come 2019 Presidential election.