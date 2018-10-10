Igbo group demands realistic restructuring plan before 2019 elections

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—IGBO socio- cultural organisation, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, has tasked ethnic nationality groups in Nigeria, clamouring for political restructuring of the country, to make haste and draw a realistic and immediate plan on how to achieve restructuring of the country before next year’s general elections.

The group promised in this regard to cooperate and give necessary assistance to nationality groups such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the Middle Belt Forum and all other socio-cultural organizations of the indigenous peoples of Nigeria, for the common goal of the oppressed peoples of this nation.

ADF however suggested for a properly constituted political conference of all ethnic nationalities for a new federal constitution that recognizes the rights to self determination of the constituent nations in Nigeria.

It also stated that major predicaments facing Nigeria are deeply rooted on the impunity with which the various nations that make up the federation were amalgamated in 1914 without their consent and the instrument of governance, in addition to the 1999 constitution imposed on the people with military fiat.

ADF’s articulations were contained on the groups communique at the end of its council meeting in Enugu, on Tuesday.

ADF President, Prof Uzodinma Nwala among other members of the group such as Prof Elochukwu Amucheazi, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Prof Nath Aniekwu and Prince Emeka Onyenso who signed the communique said that with regards to the state of the nation, the council noted with grave concern the high level of mass poverty, total infrastructural decay, progressively expanding youth unemployment in Alaigbo in particular and the country in general.

“The unending mass genocide, maiming, rape and killing of our women, destruction of homes and properties, displacement, occupation and renaming of indigenous non-Muslim communities, especially in the North Central states of Plateau, Taraba, Southern Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa and Zamfara, as well as the general insecurity caused by the nefarious and murderous activities of Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsmen Terrorists with tacit support of the Federal security forces are all pointers that the country is dangerously, irreversibly heading to disintegration.

“ADF’s position is that the 2019 General elections is already being packaged as a fraud, as the outcome is pre-determined only waiting for public announcement. This has been vindicated by the recent shows of shame that were tagged Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial elections and the Party primary elections as conducted by APC and APGA.

“These developments under President Buhari and his APC Government have attracted worldwide condemnation and have erased the little growth of democracy achieved between 1999 and 2015. The ADF Council further noted the massive under-aged voters registration in the north, the unchecked influx of foreigners from the Sahel region, the frustrations eligible voters encounter during registration and collection of PVC in the South East, South-South and Christian areas in the North central regions, the ongoing killings and displacement of indigenous communities in the Middle Belt Region as well as fortification of military occupation and secret relocation of released Boko Haram fighters to the South East and South-South were the earliest signs.”

ADF said it also noted with regret the continuing reign of impunity, open violation of the Constitution and laws of the land and utter disregard of Court decisions and Orders in the conduct of the country’s affairs.

“The open intimidation, emasculation, desecration and demobilization of the National Assembly and Judiciary are a clear pointer that dictatorship has overrun democracy in the polity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and that the center can no longer hold. The climax of this is exemplified by the Chairman of the ruling party, APC ‘inadvertently’ publicly barring his mind on the ideology of his party by saying that ‘those who cannot undergo the pains of rigging should not venture into politics’.

“ADF sees no solution to the endemic crises rocking the Federation through the forthcoming 2019 Election. Therefore, the Council of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) calls for a properly constituted political Conference of all ethnic nationalities for a new Federal Union Constitution that recognizes the rights to self determination of the constituent nations.

“ADF, therefore, calls upon Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, PANDEF, and Middle Belt Forum and all other socio-cultural organizations of the indigenous peoples of this country who are truly fighting for the emancipation of their people to urgently move beyond rhetoric and come up with clear, time-bound action plan for achieving the much talked about restructuring in the next few months left before the so-called elections. ADF is ever ready to co-operate with such bodies for the common goal of the oppressed peoples of this nation.”