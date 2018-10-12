IBB University introduces French course

Prof. Mohammed Maiturare, the Vice- Chancellor of Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger, said on Friday that the university had introduced French Language course to aid its academics.

Maiturare made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Lapai.

He said that a French language course was necessary for the academics as the school encountered many citizens of francophone countries during international workshops and conferences

The vice-chancellor said that a good number of francophone citizens had applied to run the course knowing the importance of the language in interfacing with their international counterparts.

Nigeria at 58: Stanel CEO, Uzochukwu delivers lecture in Sunderland University

“As an academic staff, some of the publications we come across are not all written in English. As a matter of fact, many of the publications are written in French, while some are written in other international languages.

“This is a challenge to contend with as an academic with just a knowledge of English, ‘’ he said.

ARC disburses N11bn to tackle drought in member countries

Maiturare said that being bilingual, beyond the language of instruction, was necessary, especially when the academics find themselves outside the shores of Nigeria.

He said that the French course would help to address some of the challenges faced outside the country, especially in francophone countries.

Maiturare said that it would equally improve the profile of the academics and the university.

“Academics are international. That is why the university is doing its best to see that the short course helps to address language barrier that was a challenge in the past.

“It is absurd for an academic not to know some basics in French. We must curb this with this subject that is already on course,’’ he said.

NAN