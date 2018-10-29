Ibadan Hosts conversation with Mimiko Tuesday

Nigerians in their thousands will Tomorrow, converge at the Jogor event centre, Ibadan by 10a.m, to interact with the Zenith Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Dr Olusegun Mimiko,

Obasanjo sacrificed for Namibia’s freedom-Buhari

The event, which is organised by Friends of Mimiko, who say it is made up of “like-minded but diverse individuals who subscribe to good governance philosophy as exemplified by Mimiko,” is to discuss issues of national interests.

According to the coordinator of the group, Yele Fasedemi, participants are drawn from across the country with different ethnic, religious, political social and cultural backgrounds.