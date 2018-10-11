I will not attend Fayemi’s inauguration – Fayose

By Nwafor Sunday

The outgoing governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, Thursday gave reasons why he would not make it to the inauguration ceremony of his successor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Speaking to journalists at the state press conference in Ado Ekiti, Fayose opined that he would be honoring the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, slated on that same date.

Recall that EFCC had written to Fayose to come for a chat over an allegation of fraud and abuse of office.

In view of that therefore, Fayose said that he would miss the inauguration of the incoming governor billed on that same day.

His words, “If I should attend the programme, some politicians might use the chance to harass me, even when they are not sent by Fayemi.

“This will further destroy (our) relationship. Issues between me and Fayemi are not personal. I have been cooperating with the committee set up by Fayemi on this transition

“Again, I have to be in EFCC office in Abuja on Tuesday. But, let me say clearly that I am ready to appear before any panel set up by incoming government to probe my administration”.