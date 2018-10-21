I will contest in 2019 – Shehu Sani

By Nwafor Sunday

The senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani on Sunday said he would contest for the forthcoming 2019 election, despite his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress , APC.

Disclosing this on his facebook handle, the outspoken senator, commended his supporters and urged them to wait for 48 hours to be informed of his new party.

Senate approves Science and Technology varsity for FCT

His words:

“This is to thank all my supporters and friends for the show of solidarity and assurances of support over my decision to exit the APC.

“I assure you that in the next two days you will be informed of my new party. And be rest assured I will contest in the upcoming elections Insha Allah.”