‘I took to sodomising boys when my girlfriend left me’

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—A 23-year-old man, Adamu Mohammed, arrested by policemen in Niger State for sodomising teenagers he lured with biscuits, said he got involved in the act after his girlfriend left him.

The unmarried man arrested at Korokpa in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State, is alleged to have been involved in the act for the past two years, using assorted soft drinks, biscuits, sweets among others, to lure his victims.

The suspect said since his girlfriend deserted him, other girls have been avoiding him, adding that since he had been without sex partner for years, he resorted to sodomising teenagers in his area.

According to him, “my girlfriend and I separated long ago because she was denying me sex. All attempts to get another girl failed and that was why I decided to be making love to under-aged boys in my area.

“Honestly, I prefer and enjoy having intercourse with those little boys, since I cannot impregnate them and I enjoy doing it from time to time. I find it extremely difficult to drop the habit because it has become part of me.”

Mohammed, however, denied having the intercourse for rituals, saying “I am not into any rituals with any of the boys. It was just for my sexual satisfaction.”

On how he was arrested, a Police source said luck ran against him few days ago when he attempted to sodomise the 10-year-old son of his neighbour.

The boy’s father, Yusuf Buhari, reported to the Police that the suspect lured his son into his room and sodomised him.

It was gathered that the Police found out that the suspect had also sodomised five other teenagers of the same address.

The state police command’s spokesman, ASP Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspect will soon be charged to court immediately Police conclude investigations.