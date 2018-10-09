I dont have social media accounts – IBB

The former Military President Ibrahim Babangida has said that he has no social media accounts.

The founding father of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), General Babangida has spoken to and congratulated the winners of the recent primaries and advised losers to accept defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship.

The official statement read:

The attention of the Media office to General Babangida GCFR, has been drawn to the existence of several twitter handles purportedly owned by the Former Military President

We wish to inform members of the public, particularly members of the social media community that General Babangida currently has no twitter handle.

Also, we wish to state categorically therefore, that the twitter handles bearing the name and photographs of General Babangida are fake and targeted at misleading unsuspecting members of the public.

Accordingly, we wish to advise all members of the social media community and the general public to be wary of the fake accounts and discountenance whatever message conveyed therein.