How Atiku keeps improving himself- Son

By Dirisu Yakubu & Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA- Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections and former Vice President , Atiku Abubakar, has been improving himself and his entire family, through annual executive education on family values, corporate governance in family businesses and related topics, it has been revealed.

Mustapha Atiku Abubakar, son of the PDP flag bearer, took to social media recently to reveal the secret of how is father has been keeping himself busy with issues of governance, democracy and family values. According to him, family retreats, have become annual ritual for the entire Atiku Abubakar family for more than a decade.

Mustapha, tweeting under the handle @HHMustaphaAA was responding to a Twitter thread of a Tweet chat by Henry Okelue, @4eyedmonk, who was mischievously alluding that Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2019 Presidential poll, may have had his last self development education 49 years ago.

Mustapha explained how much Atiku has taught himself and ensured that his children and wards kept a steady growth not only in their academic work, but also about entrepreneurial management in the family-owned enterprises.

“I was 12 the first time I accompanied my Dad for an executive education class. Every year, the family goes into a retreat with lectures from world class teachers and Professors…”

“…For 10 years or so, we have all attended this compulsory family retreat, where I’ve learned probably more than school or a classroom has been able to teach me “, Mustapha tweeted.

Whilst naming Professor Gimeno, a Spanish Professor of Family Business as one of his favourites, Mustapha tweeted he was enthralled by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), in a lecture as recent as in last year’s family retreat.

He gave an insight into what only family members may know about Atiku, when he revealed that the Waziri Adamawa had to even take an education on Academic Writing just so as to keep proper tabs on the academic work of his children, and also took classes on Public Policy so as to do a personal review of his Public Policy initiatives.

He continued: “I learned more about building corporate governance in family businesses and realized why my father placed so many rules even I sometimes found uncomfortable with.”

Given the responses on the tweet by Henry Okelue on his handle @4eyedmonk, it appears Mr. Okelue may have been attempting to compare Atiku’s self development status to that of President Muhammadu Buhari who many Nigerians have recently begun calling on, to clear the controversy surrounding his educational qualifications.

Atiku will head into the battle field against Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and several other candidates of other political parties in the presidential election slated for February 2019.