Hotyce drops new single ‘We don’t do that over here’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising rapper and songwriter, Hotyce (Emeka Ejechi) having dropped several singles in the past is sure not relenting has he further proves his relevance in the music industry releasing yet another brand new single and video titled “We don’t do that over here’.

The video as directed by Aje Films is a simple work of art, illustrating the essence of Hip-Hop, which is embodied in the new song.

Signed to K2O Entertainment, Hotyce is a graduate of Economics from the University of Abuja and has gained prominence with heavy velocity as an undergraduate.

Over the past couple of years, he has worked hard at his art by writing, composing and co-producing a whole lot of songs for himself and others in the studio. However, since landing a recording contract with K2O Entertainment Hotyce has impacted the music landscape with songs like “10 o’clock in VGC, The man, Kilofoshi” amongst others .

Hotyce defines his sound as rejuvenating Hip-Hop. His clever metaphors, rhyming schemes and well-crafted delivery, mixed with clear diction and audible baritone vocals kill it. While growing up he listened to the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop, Nas, LL Cool J, Fabulous, Fela, Sade which later influenced his music but he says that he loves anything good music and appreciates it when he hears something and gets inspired.

As part of his plans before the end of the year, he is however set to release a debut project which features industry heavyweights like MI, Waje, Jesse jags, YQ amongst others.