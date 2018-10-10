Hitachi: Why companies fail to maximise data potentials

..organises data analytics insight seminar

By Prince Osuagwu

Data solution provider, Hitachi Vantara says many Nigerian companies are not aware of the level of wealth that can be derived from the data they generate and apparently waste on daily basis.

The company said many companies have failed to maximise their potentials for lack of knowledge on how to store, enrich, analyse and monetise a huge volume of data they generate from their everyday operations.

It has therefore decided to organise a data analytics insight seminar which will gather Nigerian business and technology leaders to enhance their knowledge on data maximisation.

The event tagged: Insight Day, which holds next week Thursday in Victoria Island, will showcase a solution from Hitachi that filters information or data irrespective of the quantity, separate and analyse them with the sole purpose of creating value for companies.

The company’s Regional Managing Director, West Africa, Mr. Wale Awosokanre, says the event “will offer a high-touch environment with meaningful interactions and help people scale into the untapped potential of data riding on Hitachi Vantara’s experience on how they store, enrich, activate and monetise data from the business landscape.

“By attending this conference, participants will have the opportunity to network, contribute and learn from data experts within and outside the country specific to their industries,” he added.

Part of the high profile participants to the event included the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, who will kick the event open.

Fahm is specifically considered for this event because of his portfolio as the formulator, executor that monitors and evaluates policies relating to Science & Information Communication Technology, ICT, for Lagos State.

The event will also have the presence of Japanese Ambassador.

According to the organisers, some other benefits of the event include: data-driven decisions that will steer people toward results. Being an event for digital revolution, it is expected to also offer business leaders who embrace the digital economy and base decisions on data to consolidate on their gains and successes.