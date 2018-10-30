Helicopter flight data recorder recovered

Investigators have recovered the flight data recorder from the helicopter of Leicester City’s owner which crashed on Saturday.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people killed when the helicopter crashed in a car park at the King Power Stadium following the club’s match against West Ham.

Air Accidents Investigation Branch said data recovered at the crash site has already been taken back to Farnborough for analysis and work has started on the decoder.

The recorder was “subject to intense heat as a result of the post-accident fire”, the investigations team said.