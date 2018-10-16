Hauwa’s murder: Everyone must rise up to end BH- Global Amnesty Watch

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Global Amnesty Watch, GAW, has expressed shock at murder of Hauwa Leman, an aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, by Boko Haram, describing it as barbaric.

GAW added that the murder of Leman indicated Boko Haram has dared the world and everyone must respond with military action against the group, even after they had threatened to enslave Leah Sharibu, one of the Dapchi school girls in their custody forever.

Representing the Group’s Africa regional office, Tom Lever, in a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, added that the murder of Leman is unacceptable.

Lever stressed that their act must be met with harshest retribution possible to serve as deterrence to Boko Haram and any other terror group in the world that the sacredness of human life is not to be toyed with.

According to him, killing another aid worker whose only crime is dedicating her life to make life better for others confirms that Boko Haram has sunken to its lowest level of weakness yet.

“The gruesome killing of the aid worker has confirmed that Boko Haram is a group driven by mindless wickedness and one that must be collectively dealt with by the entire world.

“We urge the Nigerian authorities to continue to tighten the noose around the terrorists until the last of those being held captive by Boko Haram is released as the desperate action on the part of the terrorists must not be allowed to slow down the operations meant to restore normalcy to the region.

“In view of the current atmosphere in Nigeria, the Global Amnesty Watch appeals to every stakeholder in the country not to exploit the grief of Hauwa’s family as this will be most unkind to them at a trying time like this.

“Boko Haram must also not be encouraged to see itself as being capable of unsettling the Nigerian state through evil acts like this as it will only motivate its fighters to abduct more helpless people.

“We share in the grief of Hauwa Leman’s family as we wish them to find the strength to bear the loss inflicted on them by these sick terrorists,” he added.