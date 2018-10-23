Group drumps support for Rufai Adeniyi

It is widely believed that for decades, Iwoland had suffered so much due to lack of proper and effective representation by those who have been representing their interest in both state and national government.

According to RAI2019 Media team, the hometown-Iwo Land have become a forgotten city in the eyes of the present administration not because they don’t have people in government but because those who have been representing them are poorly representing them without the in-depth knowledge of the fundamental problems facing the community.

“Iwo Land can only be great when we send a selfless and pragmatic man to the government to represent our interest. Such candidate must not be a regular politician. He must be someone who will put Iwo Land interest first, above his personal interest.

That is We-Before-Me. A man that will understand properly, the legislative functions which are the utmost purposes why Iwo people give him their mandate, and will not betray their trust for the lust of office.

Someone who will believe that the developmental agenda of his hometown is not solely on what he thinks but what his people want and demand.

A man that will see reason why it is necessary for a city like Iwo to have in her kitty, the below-listed developments, which are for the economic and political advancement of our community if well tailored:

‪Accessible roads, Urban/city planning, affordable Housing, basic necessities like; water etc, rehabilitation of Youths involving in substance abuse, skill acquisition for unemployed youths and lots more.

All these can be achieved and realized only when a prepared, fearless, and responsible mind like Alhaji Rufai Adeniyi Ismail, is sent for the job,” part their press statement reads.

Continuing, the eager team also added that when the legislative member is wrongly put forward to represent them, the will of the people is in jeopardy.

“There may not be effective representation from other public official if someone that can put them on their toes isn’t in charge. We want RAI because he can do it. He has proven himself worthy of our supports beyond doubt.

Iwo Land deserves a man who believes that power is not a gift but a responsibility.

Let us put a round peg in the round hole by teaming up with RAI2019 SUPPORT GROUP to support, mobilize and vote one of us who understand our needs, and is ready to serve.

Many thanks to People’s Democratic Party-PDP, Iwo Land for giving us a deserving candidate that will not disappoint us.

VOTE ALHAJI RUFAI, ADENIYI ISMAIL (RAI) as member, OSUN STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY. VOTE PDP ALWAYS,” RAI2019 Support Group pleaded.