Group alleges irregularities in Taraba APC primary elections, demands cancellation

The Taraba Progressive Movement a group within the All Progressive Congress has called for cancellation of the primary elections conducted in Taraba state, saying it is flawed with massive irregularities and violence.

‎The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Muhammad Umar said the Taraba State Governorship Primary Election Committee was highly compromised and rigged.

Umar said actions of the committee has confirmed the plot to scuttle the primary election uncovered by the group earlier. ‎

‎The group said there was no election in at least 120 wards across the state but the election committee sat in Jalingo to receive allocated result sheets written.

“The results were fabricated by an aspirant who highjacked returning officers and materials at gun point. We therefore call on the Party’s national leadership not to accept its outcome.”

“Elections did not hold in almost all of the 168 wards, and where elections were attempted in Jalingo and Wukari, they were marred with violence, use of fake election result sheet, intimidation of party members and hijacking of returning officers at the ward level‎.”

The group added that the results being branded by the Governorship Primary Election Committee does not even correspond with the reality on ground in Taraba State.

“‎As committed democrats, the members of the APC stands firmly for a democratic contest, where only card carrying members of the party in 2014 would be allowed to elect their flagbearer, not a compromised committee imposing candidates that could not win elections on the party.

The group also called for the disqualification of Sani Abubakar Danlandi and Sen. Joel Ikenya from the race for violation of rules guiding conduct of elections.

The group appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomole to step in and get the election canceled to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2015 , “when people only voted for him and refused to come out for the gubernatorial elections.”