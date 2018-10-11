Greensprings partners Flutterwave to boost technical know-how

As an institution that is constantly redefining education in Africa, Greensprings School has partnered with a leading fintech firm in Nigeria, Flutterwave to provide internship opportunities for interested students. According to the school’s Director of Education, Ms. Helen Brocklesby, “the partnership gives our Year 11 students an opportunity to get hands-on experience with latest technology applications for duration of four weeks. It is meant to equip our soon-to-be graduates with the requisite skills for the global job market.”

Expressing satisfaction with the success of the maiden effort, Managing Director of Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji said: “working with students from Greensprings during the four weeks has been a wonderful experience.We will like to appreciate the students’ proactive effort and interest in learning about our services and technology at large.” Flutterwave is a payment API that makes it easy for banks and businesses to process payments across Africa. The service allows consumers to pay for items in their local currency. Flutterwave takes care of integrating banks and payment service providers so businesses don’t have to take on the expense and burden.

U.S. investors just poured $ 10 million of new funding into Flutterwave. This sizable round comes one year after Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan led a $24 million funding round into another of their Africa- focused startups, Andela. Andela, also co-founded by Aboyeji, trains and connects African developers to global companies .The partnership between Greensprings and Flutterwave is expected to add value to the economy of Nigeria and Africa, because the internship exposes young leaders to global groundbreaking technology.