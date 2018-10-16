Gov Emmanuel’s media aide resigns

SPECIAL Assistant to Akwa Ibom State governor on Media, Mr. Joe Iniodu has resigned his appointment.

He was said to have tendered his resignation letter last week due to what he termed irreconcilable differences with the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration.

A source privy to the contents of the letter of resignation said Iniodu cited recent political developments in the state as one of the reasons he resigned.

Death of the Third Term Project before it could begin its parliamentary journey

The source said: “Iniodu was said to have complained that as a media aide to the governor, there was an unwritten code that to be seen to have done well, one must abuse Senator Godswill Akpabio, a task he was not willing to lend himself to do.

Senator Sani offered me N10m bribe — Electoral Panel Chair alleges

‘’The former media aide was said to have told the Governor that it would be against his conscience to work against Akpabio’s re-election as the senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.’’