Gov Emmanuel’s ex-aide escapes assassination

Former Special Assistant on Electoral Matters to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mfon Udeme, yesterday was shot by unidentified gunmen suspected to be hired assassins.

It was gathered that Udeme, who resigned his appointment last month and defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) was shot in the leg by gunmen numbering nine, who invaded his residence at Itam in Itu Local Government Area of the State.

The hoodlums were said to have invaded his residence at about 1.15 am.

The victim, who is a one-time Chairman of Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state was reportedly dragged to a corner in the premises and shot on the right thigh.

Udeme, who survived the gunshot said: “ I believe they came for me because they did not demand money, they did not take anything.

“I told them that we didn’t have much money in the house. I added that I had cash in the car but the men did not show interest in the money but shot at me.

I do not know how I escaped. I think it was the gunshot that alerted my neighbours who now raised the alarm. They may have heard the sound and ran away. I suspect some people are after my life.’’

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi and the Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), DSP Odiko MacDon did not pick their calls when Vanguard called to confirm the story.