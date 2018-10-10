Google Partners programme launched in Nigeria

By Bushira Abubakar

Google has announced the launch of its Partners programme in Nigeria to enable digital agencies and brands take advantage of the online marketing tools to connect with their users.

The Google Partners programme is aimed at improving the relationship between Google and advertising agencies, digital marketing professionals, and other online consultants who manage Google Ads accounts.

Through the Partners programme, Google ensures that businesses get the help they need when it comes to things like search, mobile display, video and shopping advertising.

Digital marketing agencies with partner certifications will be able to display it on their websites, showing that they have passed Google Ads exams and are up to date with the latest product knowledge.