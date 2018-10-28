Godfatherism reason for conflict between Amaeachi, I – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that godfatherism is becoming a major political crisis impeding development across the country.

Speaking in an interview at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike regretted that some Former Governors and outgoing governors expend energy and resources to impose successors on their respective states.

He stated that the struggle to impose a governor on Rivers people is the reason behind the conflict between him and the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

He said: “I will not support anyone dictating what will happen in Rivers State. The crisis you are seeing is the struggle to bring a successor.

“Everybody who worked with him is bad. I held the home-front when he ran away to Ghana on exile and the other Senator he is fighting worked for him. If everyone that associates with you is bad, then something is fundamentally wrong”.

He added: “After spending eight years as Governor, someone wants to superintend on the activities of the state. This is not Lagos State. We are different.”

The governor stated that Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili is not involved in any form of political conflicts because he has transformed into a statesman, who is not desperate to impose a governor.

Governor Wike said when he concludes his two-terms as Governor in 2023, he will not be involved in the struggle to impose a successor.



Commenting on the successful hosting of NAFEST 2018, Governor Wike charged the participants and journalists at the weeklong festival to serve as ambassadors of Rivers State. He said that the news of the peace and good investment climate of Rivers State is spreading across the world as the state has hosted the PDP National Convention and the Presidential Visit.

He said that the State hosted several thousands without any security breaches because of the reliable security architecture of the state.

The governor wondered why some persons struggle in vain to de-market the state by sponsoring ugly false propaganda against Rivers State.

Governor Wike informed that his administration will continue to sponsor annual cultural events to place Rivers State in the front burner of National Attention.

He noted that culture will help to drive the country forward, hence the necessary investments must be made in this direction.